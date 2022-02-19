A relentless downpour in a mountainous region of Brazil's Rio de Janeiro state triggered flooding and massive mudslides that have killed at least 110 people, authorities said Thursday, as they continued to search the wreckage for missing residents and braced for the toll to rise.
The devastation was most acute in Petrópolis, a city of about 300,000, which was hit by a historic deluge Tuesday, the force of the rain and quantity of water catching local officials by surprise.
"It's almost a warlike situation," Rio de Janeiro Gov. Cláudio Castro said at a news briefing. "All of our teams are mobilized: firefighters, departments and all other state agencies."
Castro said it was "the greatest rain since 1932," characterizing the catastrophe as so rare that it was difficult to take preventive measures. Brazil's National Institute of Meteorology said that a record 10.2 inches of rain fell in Petrópolis in 24 hours, surpassing the city's previous record of 6.6 inches in 1952.
Emergency responders have rescued 24 people, officials said, and at least 400 have been left homeless. Rio de Janeiro's public prosecutors' office said Wednesday night that it had compiled a list of 35 people who remain missing, the Associated Press reported. Authorities have called in heavy machinery to help dig through the rubble.
Rescue workers evacuated another community in Petrópolis Thursday after a fresh landslide threatened the area, Brazilian media reported. There were no confirmed casualties.
Civil defense authorities warned of more heavy rain Thursday, urging people in at-risk areas to move to safer sites.
For Brazil, which battles flooding and landslides every year during rainy season, the scenes from Petrópolis were painfully familiar, recalling a 2011 disaster that killed more than 900 in the same area. More recently, landslides in two states - Minas Gerais and São Paulo - led to more than 40 deaths in January, and they came just weeks after flooding in Bahia state left at least 21 dead and thousands displaced. Petrópolis, located about 40 miles northeast of Rio de Janeiro city, was founded in the 1840s by Brazilian Emperor Pedro II, who sought respite there from the scorching summer heat, and the region has remained a more temperate refuge.