ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar — At least 11 people were killed in Madagascar and 18 seriously injured after police opened fire on a crowd of protesters, the national police commander said Monday.
Gen. Andry Rakotondrazaka told a news conference that residents in the southeastern district of Ikongo demanded four people suspected of kidnapping an albino child and killing the child's mother be handed over to them.
He said officers tried "everything to avoid a confrontation or violence" but protesters carrying "weapons" forced their way through security barriers at the police station.
The police fired tear gas at the crowd in an attempt to disperse them but eventually used live ammunition.
"We could not do anything else but protect ourselves and the barracks," Rakotondrazaka said.
However, Jean Brunelle Razafintsiandraofa, deputy for the Ikongo district, said that the police had killed more than eight people and that the protesters had not been armed.
Rakotondrazaka said that the wounded were taken to hospital, with some requiring surgery.
President Andry Rajoelina expressed his condolences in a Facebook message and appealed for calm while assuring the nation that an investigation would be launched.
People living with albinism are often abducted or attacked in sub-Saharan Africa, largely due to myths and beliefs surrounding the condition. More than a dozen kidnappings, assaults and murders of people with albinism have been reported in the past two years in Madagascar, according to U.N.'s children's agency UNICEF figures published in March.
According to a 2019 Afrobarometer survey in Madagascar, 4 out of 10 Malagasy people support mob justice.