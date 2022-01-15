The Southern Hemisphere may have just matched its hottest temperature on record on Thursday. A station in Onslow, a small coastal town in Western Australia, registered a sweltering 123.3 degrees (50.7 degrees Celsius) amid a severe heat wave.
The World Meteorological Organization has begun a meticulous review of the temperature reading. If verified, it would tie the all-time high reading set in Oodnadatta, Australia, on Jan. 2, 1960.
A massive heat dome was parked over western Australia with Onslow sitting directly underneath it. Temperatures were about 20 degrees (11 Celsius) above normal at the hottest time of year.
The extreme temperature arrives the same week that several of the world's top climate research institutions announced the past seven years have been the hottest in recorded history. In that time, temperature records have been broken across the world. The WMO currently has four ongoing investigations, having just completed another.
"Since the creation of the WMO World Archive of Weather and Climate Extremes in 2007, we have never had so many ongoing verification/evaluations as we currently do," Randy Cerveny, who leads the World Meteorological Organization's weather and climate extremes team, wrote in an email.
Here is a select list of verified and unverified national and international record-breaking temperatures in recorded history in just the past two years:
• World's hottest year at 1.08 degrees (0.6 Celsius) warmer than 1981-2010 average; 2020 tied with 2016
• World's hottest month at 1.67 degrees (0.93 degrees Celsius) above the 20th-century average; July 2021
• World's hottest (and North America's hottest) reliable temperature at 129.9 degrees (54.4 degrees Celsius), at least since 1931; Death Valley, Calif., August 16, 2020 and July 9, 2021