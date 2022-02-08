CARACAS, Venezuela (The Washington Post) — Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard officers fired at a boat carrying Venezuelan migrants Saturday night, wounding a mother and killing the baby in her arms, authorities said Sunday.
The fatal shooting took place as officers tried to stop a boat crossing the Venezuelan border into Trinidad and Tobago, in what the island nation's officials described as an act of self-defense, according to a Coast Guard statement.
Venezuelan human rights lawyers and opposition officials condemned the shooting and demanded an investigation.
"The death of a Venezuelan boy, who along with his mother fled from the dictatorship, hurts our soul as a country," tweeted Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó. "The shots fired by the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard are unjustified, they killed him."
The Coast Guard spotted the boat as it crossed the Venezuelan border into Trinidad and Tobago waters just before midnight Saturday, according to a statement posted on Facebook and signed by Kerron Valere, a lieutenant and public affairs officer with the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard.
The Coast Guard crew tried to intercept the boat using its horn, searchlight and flares, followed by warning gun shots, according to the statement, but the boat continued forward with "aggressive" moves, attempting to ram into a Coast Guard vessel.
The vessel was larger than the Coast Guard boat, the statement said, and its advances caused crew members "to fear for their lives," prompting them to fire shots at the vessel's engine, according to the Coast Guard statement, which did not specify how many shots were fired. Officials said the recent use of this "evasive technique" against the Coast Guard in other instances had caused ship damage and risked the safety of crew members.
Only after the ship stopped did the Coast Guard realize there were migrants "hidden" on board, and a woman was bleeding, according to the statement. The woman was stabilized and taken to a local health facility, but her baby was found unresponsive. Officials did not specify how many people were on the vessel but said the others on board will be processed "in accordance with immigration and health protocols."
"The Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard extends sincerest condolences to the family and loved ones of the infant and takes the opportunity to wish the injured female a speedy recovery," the statement read.
Orlando Moreno, a lawyer with the Venezuelan advocacy group Foro Penal, told The Washington Post he heard about the death from a family member of the baby boy in Trinidad on Sunday. He said the baby, with his mother and his sister, was on the way to meet his father, who had been living in Trinidad. They were among 20 people on board the boat, he said.
"What kind of people are they to shoot like that? What consolation can a mother have after that?" Moreno said in a tweet, adding that he has put the relatives in contact with United Nations representatives in Venezuela. "This is the reality of our coasts. It is a permanent tragedy with faces, stories, families and pain."
Between six to 10 vessels leave daily from northeastern Venezuela toward Trinidad and Tobago, Moreno said, as Venezuelans continue to flee the economic crisis in the socialist state under the government of President Nicolás Maduro. The president did not make any public statements about the shooting by late Sunday.
The fatal shooting comes as Venezuelans are crossing into the United States in record numbers, usually after flying to Mexico and walking across the border. U.S. Customs and Border Protection stopped 24,819 Venezuelans in December, up from 206 a year earlier.
Nafeesa Mohammed, a human rights attorney in Trinidad, said she was concerned about the shooting and described it as an "abnormal situation" with more questions than answers.
"It is a very barbaric approach," she said. "You should not be firing at a vessel in the middle of the night unless they are being attacked. . . . Was there evidence of an attack? Who can prove it?"