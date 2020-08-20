MINSK — The nascent political opposition in Belarus set up a council inside the country on Tuesday, a move President Alexander Lukashenko denounced as an attempt to seize power 10 days after an election that has triggered mass demonstrations.
Many of Belarus' major opposition figures are either in jail or in exile, including presidential candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who fled the country after the vote her supporters say she won.
Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets, braving a crackdown by the authorities, to demand Lukashenko resign.
Olga Kovalkova, Tsikhanouskaya's representative at a press conference to launch the new opposition council, said she expected Tsikhanouskaya would soon return to Minsk, to act as a guarantor in a negotiated transition of power.
"We are operating solely through legal means," Kovalkova said. "The situation is critical. The authorities have no choice but to come to dialogue. The situation will only get worse."
Earlier, in televised remarks to his Security Council of top brass, Lukashenko described the planned opposition council as "an attempt to seize power" and promised "appropriate measures."