Biden commits to South Korea's security

WASHINGTON — President Biden sought to reaffirm the U.S. commitment to South Korea's security Wednesday, using a state visit by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to counter the growing nuclear threat from North Korea with more aggressive rhetoric and a set of new deterrence measures.
"A nuclear attack by North Korea against the United States or its allies or partners is unacceptable and will result in the end of whatever regime to take such an action," Biden said during a joint press conference in the Rose Garden with Yoon.
The comments came as the U.S. and South Korea rolled out a joint document called the "Washington Declaration," a series of initiatives designed to give Seoul more confidence that the United States would respond forcefully in the event of a nuclear strike by Pyongyang.
Under the new framework, the United States and South Korea launched a "Nuclear Consultative Group," in which leaders from the two countries will meet regularly to discuss and coordinate plans for responding to nuclear contingencies, officials said. Biden and Yoon also announced efforts to step up training exercises and simulation activities to enhance preparation and coordination.
In his remarks, Yoon went slightly further than Biden in describing the kind of agreement the two leaders reached on how to respond to a potential nuclear attack by Pyongyang.
"Our two countries have agreed to immediate bilateral presidential consultations in the event of a North Korea nuclear attack and promise to respond swiftly, overwhelmingly and decisively, using the full force of the alliance, including the United States' nuclear weapons," Yoon said.
In the Washington Declaration, Biden pledged that any North Korean nuclear attack on the South "will be met with a swift, overwhelming and decisive response," and that "the U.S. commitment to extend deterrence to (South Korea) is backed by the full range of U.S. capabilities, including nuclear."
Both sides agreed on new deterrence measures they believe will make a nuclear conflict less likely, including deploying U.S. defense assets to the region in a show of force and solidarity.
Military deterrence
"We intend to take steps to make our deterrence more visible through the regular deployment of strategic assets, including a U.S. nuclear ballistic submarine visit to South Korea, which has not happened since the early 1980s," said a Biden administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity before the announcement.
The submarine expected to visit South Korea is an Ohio-class variant, the Navy's largest, a defense official said on Wednesday, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue. The vessels carry up to 20 ballistic missiles. An Ohio-class submarine, the USS Maine, visited Guam earlier this month, with the Navy publicizing the move. It was not clear on Wednesday if the Maine might visit South Korea.
The submarine is scheduled to visit the region on a temporary basis in the coming months, officials said. The move is part of a broader push by the Biden administration to respond to growing unease among the South Korean people in the wake of an unprecedented increase in missile launches and public threats by North Korea.
The presence of a U.S. nuclear ballistic submarine in the region could create more volatility in an already tense environment, said Sharon Ann Squassoni, a professor of international affairs at George Washington University who previously worked in the Arms Control and Disarmament Agency and the State Department.
"Despite what the Biden administration is saying, this latest move reemphasizes the role of nuclear weapons in extended deterrence," she said. "It's natural to want to reassure South Korea, but the cost will be increased instability in Northeast Asia." Extended deterrence refers to U.S. efforts to head off attacks not only on itself, but also on its allies.
South Korea wants nukes
The South Korean public has become more supportive than ever of having their own nuclear weapons, a sentiment that was once considered fringe but is now mainstream. For the past decade, public polls have shown a majority of South Koreans support nuclear armament, and now, upward of 70% of the population supports it. Their voices have grown only stronger in the face of North Korea's nuclear ambitions and an assertive China.
The White House has taken note of the shifting public opinion in South Korea, and administration officials are publicly touting new collaborative actions in part to calm anxiety among Yoon's constituents.
"It's concerning," one official said. "If countries question the U.S. extended deterrence commitments, it's not a long stretch to start to think that they start to doubt the U.S. more broadly. And that's something that is profoundly not in our interest right now."
U.S. officials compared the stepped-up coordination to the moves taken to shore up European allies during the height of the Cold War to prepare for potential nuclear fallout.
For its part, South Korea recommitted to its obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, affirming publicly that it will refrain from pursuing nuclear weapons of its own despite the threat it faces from North Korea.
Separately,Biden used the visit to encourage South Korea to tap its stockpile of conventional weaponry and ammunition to aid Ukraine in its fight against Russia. Biden also publicly commended Yoon's recent efforts to improve relations with Japan, and addressed concerns that the White House push to expand U.S. manufacturing could come at South Korea's expense.
"It's creating jobs in South Korea," Biden said. "So I think it's a win-win."
Biden, who plans to visit Japan and Australia next month, is attempting to shore up alliances and partnerships across the region where China's influence and aggression have grown in recent years.
Biden's exact remarks Wednesday were being watched closely by a growing number of South Korean citizens who are concerned that the U.S. commitment to their security may waver amid the shifting global landscape - from Russia's invasion of Ukraine to China's threats against Taiwan to North Korea's rapidly advancing program of missile launches. While the president pledged that any nuclear attack by North Korea would result in the end of the regime that authorized it, he stopped short of declaring he would use U.S. nuclear weapons to bring about that end.
South Korean analysts say that without tangible commitments from the United States that can be clearly communicated to the South Korean public, the public's desire for nuclear armament will not be swayed. Korean analysts have been questioning whether the United States would really deploy its nuclear arsenal to protect South Korea, especially if the Russian invasion of Ukraine or a Chinese invasion of Taiwan is underway.
This month, North Korea claimed it had successfully tested a new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile, which can be deployed more quickly than previous versions of ballistic missiles and could give potential targets less time to respond. Its ICBM program is designed to reach the continental United States.
Some Korea analysts said Yoon is likely to benefit from his high-profile visit to the U.S.
"Overall, this summit should help Yoon's flagging popularity at home," said Victor Cha, Korea chair at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. "The economy is improving. He will be feted at the G7 [in Japan next month] and then at the NATO summit for his statements in support of Ukraine and efforts to mend relations with Japan. This shows the U.S.-South Korea alliance working, not just to deter North Korea, but in a global role."
ROK-U.S. alliance
The state visit came against the backdrop of Biden's announcement this week that he would seek reelection, and the staying power of some of the pledges within the Washington Declaration could hinge on whether Biden wins a second term. His chief Republican rival, former president Donald Trump, has promised to undo much of Biden's agenda, and has shown a willingness to upend long-standing U.S. alliances.
While he was in office, Trump publicly questioned why the United States was expending so much money and personnel to protect allies, citing South Korea and its security challenges as thousands of miles removed from the United States. He pressured South Korea to contribute more money for the costs of stationing more than 25,000 American troops in the country. Trump also met twice with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and exchanged flattering letters with him, while failing to convince him to pursue denuclearization.
Biden was asked by reporters Wednesday whether Trump's bid to return to the White House had influenced his own decision to seek reelection. "I know him well, and I know the danger he presents to our democracy," Biden responded.
During his remarks, Yoon repeatedly said the relationship between the U.S. and the Republic of Korea was not "contractual," echoing Biden's assertion that it was based not simply on mutual advantage but on a joint value system.
"The ROK-U.S. alliance is not a transactional relationship," Yoon said.
Administration officials said that while the United States and South Korea are both democracies subject to changes in political leadership, the past 70 years have showcased the stability in the relationship between two close allies.
Biden and Yoon aimed to use the state visit to further demonstrate that closeness. The two leaders visited the Korean War Memorial in Washington together on Tuesday and held bilateral talks on Wednesday, followed by a joint news conference. In the evening, they planned to gather with top officials, executives, celebrities and others for a state dinner consisting of crab cake, beef short rib and a banana split, each with Korean flourishes.
Yoon plans to speak to a joint meeting of Congress on Thursday.
Lee reported from Tokyo. The Washington Post's Dan Lamothe contributed to this report.