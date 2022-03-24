BRUSSELS - President Joe Biden will confront the growing Ukrainian refugee crisis in the most direct way yet when he visits Poland this week, where he will pledge more American aid to alleviate human suffering, discuss the emergency with Polish leaders and potentially meet Ukrainians who have fled their homeland.
The visit is part of a trip to Brussels and Warsaw where Biden aims to reiterate American global leadership and, at a time when the Russian invasion of Ukraine threatens to settle into an indefinite slog, bolster the NATO alliance and reassure Ukraine that the U.S. commitment is ongoing.
"For the past few months, the West has been united," national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Tuesday. "The president is traveling to Europe to ensure we stay united, to cement our collective resolve, to send a powerful message that we are prepared and committed to this for as long as it takes."
When Biden meets with European leaders on Thursday, the heads of state plan to announce new sanctions on Russia as well as new ways of cracking down on those who seek to evade the current sanctions. He will also seek to smooth over the emerging splits between allies who want to supply offensive weapons such as fighter jets to Ukraine and those who fear that doing so would escalate the confrontation with Moscow.
Biden's decision to visit Poland was added to the itinerary only in the past few days, reflecting the country's position at the center of an intensifying refugee crisis, as more than 2 million Ukrainian refugees have sought safety in Poland since the conflict began.
"Poland has taken the brunt of the humanitarian impact outside of Ukraine in terms of the refugee flows," Sullivan said. "Poland is where the United States has surged a significant number of forces to be able to help defend and shore up the eastern flank."
The United States has moved additional forces into Poland, one of the NATO countries closest to Russia, Sullivan noted. "Poland has to contend not just with the war in Ukraine, but with Russia's military deployments to Belarus, which have fundamentally changed the security equation there," he said.
While in Poland, Biden plans to hold an event related to refugees, which could include meeting with some of the Ukrainians who have been streaming across the border, but the details are still being worked out, according to three people familiar with the planning who requested anonymity to describe plans that were not yet finalized.
Amy Gutmann, the U.S. ambassador to Germany, told reporters this week in Berlin that the Biden administration is intent on "making sure that the U.S.'s concern and interest in helping with the refugee situation is front and center." The United States is prepared to ease the burden on Europe by taking refugees, Gutmann said, but many of those fleeing the fighting may wish to remain closer to Ukraine in hopes of eventually returning home.
"Most refugees want to go back, if they can, when they can," the ambassador said. "And most don't want to move farther from home than they have to. That said, I know there's a willingness on the part of the U.S. to accept Ukrainian refugees if they want to come to the U.S."
At minimum, Biden will meet with experts involved in the humanitarian response, Sullivan said. "He will announce further American contributions to a coordinated humanitarian response to ease the suffering of civilians inside Ukraine and to respond to the growing flow of refugees," he told reporters.
Biden has grappled with refugee issues since taking office. He faced criticism from liberal activists for wavering on whether to raise the refugee cap from the low levels of the Trump era. He wrestled with resettling thousands of refugees from Afghanistan after the U.S. withdrawal from that country last summer.
Poland is the biggest - and arguably the most pivotal - country on Europe's eastern flank, with Ukraine and Belarus on one side and Germany on the other. Washington and Warsaw were recently at odds over whether to provide fighter jets to Ukraine, and Biden's visit is an opportunity to assert that the alliance remains united despite such differences.
Biden's trip, only his third overseas journey since taking office, will begin in Brussels where he will attend a NATO summit, a Group of 7 meeting and a session with heads of state from the European Union. He will then travel to Poland, a visit that will include a meeting with President Andrzej Duda on Saturday.
Despite some calls for him to do so, Biden does not plan to visit Ukraine, the White House said, given the dangers of entering a war zone.