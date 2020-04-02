BRUSSELS — Europe's farmers are staring at their fields and worrying that with people confined to their homes, and their home countries, crops may wither on the vine this year.
Farms across Western Europe are deeply dependent on Eastern Europeans who travel for work during the growing season. Yet with lockdowns in force as agriculture wakes up from its winter slumber, German asparagus may start rotting in the field and French strawberries may suffer from lack of tending.
European countries say they have enough food, for now. But there are concerns about what could happen if the crisis drags deep into the growing season, as well as fears for the livelihoods of their farmers.
Some countries are trying to mobilize their own citizens into the fields – even those whose ordinary jobs involve little dirt under the fingernails. German leaders set up a vast database to try to encourage students and teachers to go rescue the asparagus crop, which usually starts hitting stores in the second half of April. French leaders have called for furloughed city dwellers to head to the countryside.
"Work in the fields has to be done, and for it to be done, there's a need for manpower," French Agriculture Minister Didier Guillaume said last week, declaring a "need for national solidarity so that we can all eat."
He said French farms were missing 200,000 workers, and he asked "waitstaff in restaurants, receptionists in hotels, hairdressers and those who aren't active anymore" to sign up for farm duty. "A shadow army," he called it.
German, Spanish, Belgian, Italian and British authorities have issued similar calls.
Border checks resurrected
Under normal circumstances, workers can crisscross the European Union with nary a passport check, and citizens can work in any E.U. country without special permits. But in the era of the coronavirus, nation-states suddenly matter again. Most E.U. countries have asked their citizens to stay at home, border checks have been resurrected and nonresidents have been barred from many territories.
Food experts and policymakers say the biggest immediate challenges to food supplies are related to the barriers that are now making it hard for produce to reach grocery stores – not growing the food in the first place. And they say that globally, there is likely to be enough food for everyone this year, even if production takes a hit in certain regions. But they warn that the decisions that leaders are making about closing borders and restricting movement could hit a fragile system.
"As countries combat the coronavirus pandemic, they must also make every effort to keep the gears of their food supply chains moving," U.N. food chief Qu Dongyu said Monday. "Restricting trade is not only unnecessary, it would hurt producers and consumers and even create panic in the markets."