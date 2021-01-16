RIO DE JANEIRO – Containment efforts have largely failed. The coronavirus is everywhere. And President Jair Bolsonaro's response to the hundreds of thousands of dead has been a shrug: "Life goes on."
For Brazil, hit by the third-most cases in the world, the only way out has long been a vaccine. But while wealthier countries have galloped into their vaccination campaigns, Brazil has been stumbling. Mass vaccination still hasn't begun. Misinformation and vaccine hesitance are rising.
And now, a fresh setback: A vaccine that's good - but not great.
Days after officials here announced that the vaccine produced by the Chinese company Sinovac - and tested on 12,000 Brazilians - was 78% effective in protecting against moderate and severe COVID-19 infections, they clarified this week that its efficacy rate among all cases was only 50.4%. That exceeds the threshold established by the World Health Organization - but only just barely.
The underwhelming results are a setback not only for Brazil, where more people have died of the virus than anywhere outside the United States, but for countries everywhere that have pinned their hopes on a vaccine that's cheap, easily transported and ready for mass production. It also clarified anew the role of global inequality in the spread of the disease.
As wealthier countries deploy vaccines with efficacy rates greater than 90%, poorer countries have been left with fewer options. As a result, health analysts warn, the developing world will likely be dealing with the coronavirus for far longer than wealthier nations.
"Brazil is not in a place where it can compete with very rich countries to buy vaccines like the ones by Pfizer and Moderna," said Natália Pasternak Taschner, a scientist advising health authorities here on the vaccine rollout. "And then to have the capacity to transport them, implement them, and maintain them in the required low temperatures - we can't do it as a developing country."
Sinovac has defended its vaccine, called CoronaVac, saying it's effective in preventing severe symptoms, and that its efficacy rate could prove higher for the general population than for the medical workers who were its trial participants here.
"The clinical trial population in Brazil is relatively special," the company said in a statement. "Medical workers aren't only at the highest risk for disease infection, but are also at highest risk for disease transmission."
Brazil and other countries plan to use the vaccine as soon as possible. Turkey said Wednesday it had granted CoronaVac emergency authorization. Indonesia President Joko Widodo went on television to receive the country's first dose.
Turkey and Indonesia announced dramatically different efficacy rates for CoronaVac - 91% and 65% - based on studies that scientists say were too small to be conclusive.
Sinovac said some of them variation could be attributable to differences in clinical trial setups among the countries. Indonesia's trial was conducted on members of the general public, not medical workers.
Still, it's unusual for efficacy to swing so widely across trials, said Arthur Caplan, head of medical ethics at New York University's Grossman School of Medicine.
"The difference is big enough that you start to wonder: Did they administer them properly?" Caplan said.
The World Health Organization has long warned of the difficulties confronting developing countries trying to secure a vaccine quickly. In his New Year's address, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the organization had secured 2 billion doses of promising vaccines, but urgently needed $4 billion to purchase enough doses for low- and lower-middle-income countries.
"To protect the world, we must ensure that all people at risk everywhere - not just in countries who can afford vaccines - are immunized," he said.
With the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines in short supply, many have bet heavily on China's vaccines, which President Xi Jinping has declared a "global public good." Countries including the United Arab Emirates opted for vaccines made by Chinese state-owned pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm, while others, such as Brazil, favored the private-sector vendor Sinovac.