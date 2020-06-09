RIO DE JANEIRO — As Brazil posts some of the highest daily coronavirus death totals in the world, President Jair Bolsonaro is reducing the amount of data his government is releasing to the public.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the country's Health Ministry has maintained detailed and robust data on the spread and reach of the disease that has officially infected more than 672,000 people here and killed nearly 36,000. But that information disappeared from a government website Saturday, to be replaced by a daily tally that shows only the numbers from the previous 24 hours.
The sudden removal of the cumulative data led to criticism as people in cities returned to their balconies to bang pots and detractors suggested the federal government was trying to obscure the gravity of a public health crisis it has done little to address. President Jair Bolsonaro, who continues to dismiss the disease even as it maims his country, has repeatedly questioned the accuracy of the data and grown increasingly assertive in his efforts to restrict access to it.
His administration rescheduled the daily release of data last week so it would come out after newspaper deadlines and nightly news programs. Bolsonaro said Friday that the delay "stopped the stories in the National Journal," a popular nightly news show.
One of Brazil's top health officials, appointed last week, also sought to undermine the country's coronavirus numbers on Friday. Carlos Wizard, the Health Ministry's new secretary of science and technology, said a new count should be available within a month.
"I believe there will be more trustworthy data, because the number that we have today is fantastical or manipulated," he said. He said without offering evidence that data had been inflated by local health officials who, "purely in interest of getting bigger city and state budgets, are saying everyone had COVID."
State secretaries of health said the allegation betrayed a "profound ignorance."
"His disgusting comment, disproved by any ethical sense, humanity and or respect, warrants our contempt, repudiation and disgust," the Secretaries of Health National Council said in a statement. "We are not merchants of death."