Brazilian traders are bracing for Jan. 6-style turmoil tied to election

BOLSONARO: Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's president, speaks during the first televised presidential debate in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Aug. 28, 2022. Bolsonaro and former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the two front-runners in Brazil's upcoming elections, had their first in-person confrontation in a televised debate five weeks before the vote. Jonne Roriz/Bloomberg