WASHINGTON — The United States and Russia edged toward an arms control deal Tuesday after Moscow offered to freeze the number of nuclear warheads on each side and extend the arms control treaty known as New START for one year.
The breakthrough comes days after the two sides appeared to have nearly given up on finding a compromise and as President Donald Trump urges his aides to bring him foreign policy wins in the final stretch of the U.S. presidential election.
Russia's foreign ministry put forward the proposal on Tuesday, and within hours the State Department expressed gratitude for the offer and requested an immediate meeting of negotiators.
"We appreciate the Russian Federation's willingness to make progress on the issue of nuclear arms control," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement. "The United States is prepared to meet immediately to finalize a verifiable agreement. We expect Russia to empower its diplomats to do the same."
Negotiators would still need to work out a verification system and agree on the definition of a warhead, which are "not small details," said Daryl Kimball, the executive director of the Arms Control Association.
"It's not a dramatic breakthrough by any means, but it would avoid the total collapse of the U.S.-Russian arms control system and would give Washington and Moscow time to continue to engage in further complex and lengthy talks," he added.
A warhead freeze was a condition demanded by the Trump administration, which on Friday rejected Russian President Vladimir Putin's offer of a one-year extension to New START, a 10-year treaty that places limits on the two countries' nuclear warheads.
Putin's proposal Friday made no mention of a mutual freeze on nuclear stockpiles, suggesting instead a simple one-year extension of the treaty with no conditions while Moscow and Washington negotiate what comes next.
National security adviser Robert O'Brien responded in a statement that the offer was a "non-starter," adding: "We hope that Russia will reevaluate its position before a costly arms race ensues."