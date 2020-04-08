Britain prime minister moved to intensive care

LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care after his condition worsened during hospital treatment for his infection with the novel coronavirus, Downing Street said late Monday.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will "deputize where necessary" while Johnson remains in intensive care, the prime minister's office said.
"Since Sunday evening, the prime minister has been under the care of doctors at St. Thomas' Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus," it added.
"Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the prime minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the intensive care unit at the hospital."
Asked earlier if Johnson had received oxygen or had contracted pneumonia, Downing Street declined to comment.
Buckingham Palace said that Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has been kept informed of the premier's condition. Her son, Prince Charles, has also been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new virus.
Support from other leaders
President Donald Trump said an offer of assistance has been made to Johnson's health team and that unspecified medical companies working on therapeutics to treat COVID-19 "arrived in London" and "are ready to go."
"We'll see if we can be of help. We've contacted all of Boris' doctors," Trump said during a press conference.
French President Emmanuel Macron wished Johnson a quick recovery on Twitter.
"All my support to Boris Johnson, his family, and the British people in this difficult moment," Macron tweeted. "I wish him a speedy recovery from this trial."
Get-well messages poured in from Johnson's local political allies and opponents following news that he was in intensive care.
Hundreds of thousands infected
Johnson, 55, was taken to the hospital on Sunday for tests. He experienced "persistent" mild symptoms, his office said earlier, adding that his hospital admission was "a precautionary step."
Britain had reported 5,373 deaths from nearly 52,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases by Monday, making it one of the worst-affected countries.
Government experts estimate that hundreds of thousands of people are infected.
Many health experts have criticized the government's slow response to the crisis, the low level of testing for the virus and the poor provision of intensive care beds, ventilators and protective equipment.
Adding to the pressure on Johnson, some right-wingers in his ruling Conservatives have warned that Britain faces economic ruin unless it eases its near-lockdown soon.