A British citizen who was captured in Ukraine in April has died of illness in the captivity of pro-Russian separatists, an official in the breakaway region said Friday.
The ombudsman in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, Daria Morozova, said Paul Urey died July 10 due to his "diagnoses and stress." She accused him of being a "British mercenary" who took part in hostilities on the side of Ukrainian forces, according to Russian news agencies.
A British nonprofit, Presidium Network, said in April that Urey was one of two volunteers providing humanitarian assistance when they were detained after passing a checkpoint in southern Ukraine. It said they "were trying to do evacuation themselves" and help a woman with two children escape near the city of Zaporizhzhia.
The group said the two British men who had crossed into territory under Russian control appeared to be operating independently, although it had been in contact with them.
The Donetsk news agency in the breakaway region said the British men were "taken prisoner while trying to break through a checkpoint." Separatists who have controlled territory there since 2014 are fighting alongside Russian forces in an offensive aimed at seizing eastern Ukraine.
Soon after his capture, Urey's mother said she was "extremely worried" about his health because he had diabetes and needed insulin. His family has said he was acting unlike himself in footage of him that has since appeared on Russian television.
Presidium said Urey was once a civilian contractor in Afghanistan and was living in the United Kingdom before traveling to Ukraine, the BBC reported at the time. Its co-founder told the BBC that Russian forces accused the two British men of being "spies."
The British Foreign Office said Friday it has raised the reports of Urey's death with both Kyiv and Moscow and was in contact with the family. "We are urgently seeking clarification from the Russian government on media reports that a British aid worker has died in Ukraine," it told The Washington Post in an email.
Morozova, the official in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, said British officials had "ignored even the possibility of negotiating his return as part of the prisoner exchange procedure."
Britain does not recognize the breakaway region, which only Russia, Syria and North Korea consider an independent state.
While the Donetsk news agency said Urey had received medical care for chronic illnesses, it quoted Morozova as saying that Britain "did not provide the necessary medicines through the Red Cross" for him.
Last month, a tribunal in the same breakaway territory sentenced two British citizens and a Moroccan man to death, a conviction that Britain said followed a sham trial. Some officials have called for their release in a prisoner swap.
The three, who lived in Ukraine, were the first foreign fighters to be sentenced since the start of Russia's invasion. The separatists in Donetsk have since decided that the death penalty will take effect in the region in 2025.