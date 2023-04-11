Building collapses in Marseille, 8 missing

PARIS — Eight people are still thought to be buried under the rubble of a building that collapsed early Sunday in the southern French city of Marseille, according to officials.
Emergency forces were rapidly searching for people, but a fire close to the rubble is seriously hampering rescue efforts.
Marseille's Mayor Benoît Payan told broadcaster BFMTV on Sunday evening that there was still hope of rescuing people alive, but that this hope was quickly fading.
The four-story house collapsed in the center of the southern port city shortly after midnight. Parts of two neighboring houses were also brought down. A few hours later, one of the adjacent houses collapsed completely.
Five people from neighboring buildings were injured in the collapse. About 30 houses were evacuated as a precaution.
"There were eight people living in the building and it is these eight people that we have no news of at this time," Marseille public prosecutor, Dominique Laurens, said on Sunday evening. The residents had not responded to calls and worried relatives had reached out to the authorities, Laurens said.
Those believed to be trapped under the rubble are elderly people and a couple in their 30s, the prosecutor said, adding that children were not thought to have been in the building when it collapsed.
A man from a neighboring house could also be stuck in the debris, according to Laurens. His ex-girlfriend said she had not been able to reach him after the accident.
France's Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin, who travelled to the scene of the disaster in the southern French port city in the morning, had earlier said four people appeared certain to have been in the building. "We don't know if they are alive or dead."
Rescue efforts are proving extremely challenging, as a fire broke out under the rubble shortly after the collapse of the house. Fire services have not been able to put it out.
"We are facing a very rare phenomenon – a fire that has been going on for several hours with extremely high temperatures," Mayor Payan said.
Interior Minister Darmanin said the debris virtually covered the fire. "You can't proceed in a very classical way because if there should be survivors, the water or the foam that the firefighters are using should obviously not prevent them from surviving."
The fire is also a problem for the rescue dogs deployed. They have not been able to locate the buried victims very well due to the smell of smoke and hot temperatures.
The dogs have not found traces of survivors so far, Mayor Payan said, but added: "That doesn't mean anything. We can't draw any conclusions at this moment."
The destruction was likely caused by an explosion, but authorities do not have a cause yet.
"We cannot know today what caused this very big explosion," said Interior Minister Geráld Darmanin, explaining that the experts have been unable to examine the site due to the fire. In any case, the house was not known to be in danger of collapsing.
The incident has caused shock and concern nationwide. Dismayed residents spoke of a loud bang and screams when interviewed by BFMTV.
President Emmanuel Macron wrote on Twitter that he was thinking of all those affected and their relatives. Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne also expressed her condolences on Twitter.