TORONTO — For the Canadian leader, it was a rare poke at the United States.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was defending his government's historic budget deficit, caused largely by shutting down parts of the economy and ramping up spending on emergency relief programs to fight the coronavirus.
Considering the alternative, he told reporters in Ottawa, it's been worth it.
"We were able to control the virus better than many of our allies," he told reporters this month. "Including, particularly, our neighbor."
He has a point. Canada's response to the pandemic hasn't been perfect – Quebec and Ontario suffered substantial outbreaks, authorities enlisted soldiers to help in hard-hit long-term care facilities, and Mexico was so concerned about conditions on farms that it threatened to hold back its migrant workers.
Still, the country has fared far better than the United States. The close allies share similar connections to initial hot spots in China and Europe, and confirmed their first cases within a week of each other in January. But the United States has since reported more than three times as many total infections per capita, and nearly twice as many deaths.
The United States is setting daily records this month as cases climb in the South and West. But in Canada, federal public health official Howard Njoo says most communities are seeing "limited to no transmission." Provinces and territories are beginning to reopen.
Canadians have taken note. The two countries agreed to close their shared border to nonessential travel in March. Surveys here show that the closure, while economically painful, continues to enjoy wide public support.
"There's no smugness," said Susy Hota, medical director of infection prevention and control at Toronto's University Health Network. "We look at what's happening to our neighbor in the south and all of us are just feeling really bad about it."
Analysts point to several reasons for the divergent outcomes.
Canada has the natural advantage of geography: It has less than one-ninth the United States' population. Canadians aren't evenly distributed – two-thirds of them live within 62 miles of the U.S. border – but no city here is as densely populated as, say, New York City.
"We have that geographic distribution between major centers," said Jason Kindrachuk, a virologist at the University of Manitoba. "Undoubtedly, it has played a role."
But the country has also performed better at critical moments. In the early stages of the pandemic, Canada was able to ramp up testing more quickly than the United States, enabling it to better isolate the sick, trace contacts and limit spread.
The Canadian people have been less divided and more disciplined. Some provinces and territories could have locked down sooner, analysts say, but once measures were announced, they were strict, broadly uniform and widely followed.
"It was completely unexpected," said Gary Kobinger, director of the Research Center on Infectious Diseases at Quebec's Laval University. "I thought that people would not accept to stay home. ... This also helped."