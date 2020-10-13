TORONTO — With cases of the coronavirus rising this spring, Carole Robert's "close-knit" family scrapped Easter. A family reunion planned for the summer was also a wash.
So when Robert got on the phone with a sister recently to talk Thanksgiving – a holiday she typically celebrates with some 35 family members – she knew what was coming.
"It's completely canceled," said Robert, who lives in Vankleek Hill, Ontario, roughly 60 miles from Ottawa. "There's always next year."
Canadian Thanksgiving comes earlier than the American version – families will gather to eat turkey and avoid discussing politics on Monday. But in this pandemic year, the timing is unfortunate.
As a second wave of the coronavirus prompts new restrictions in several provinces, authorities across the country are urging Canadians to curtail their holiday plans. Some suggest celebrating only with others who are already living under the same roof. Others advise moving the party outdoors or online.
In a rare nationally televised address last month, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it might be necessary to cancel Thanksgiving to "have a shot at Christmas."
Whether Canadians obey those pleas remains to be seen. Forty percent of Canadians surveyed by the Montreal polling firm Leger this month said they haven't or won't change their Thanksgiving plans because of the pandemic.
Canada's experience Monday might offer a preview of what Americans can expect next month – and a warning about what to avoid.
Worst may be yet to come
The United States has recorded nearly five times as many cases of coronavirus per capita than Canada and more than twice as many deaths. But Canada's numbers are moving in the wrong direction, reversing gains made in the late spring and early summer. Officials worry the worst is yet to come as winter approaches, bringing with it flu season and temperatures that force more people indoors.
The country reported an average of 2,052 new daily cases over the last seven days on Thursday, up 30 percent from the week before, according to Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer. Daily case counts have eclipsed the records set in the spring when tougher restrictions were in place. Hospitalizations are up.
The second wave has hit the country unevenly. Roughly 80 percent of new cases are in Ontario and Quebec, Canada's most populous provinces. The four provinces that formed an "Atlantic bubble" in July and the remote northern territories have largely been spared. Most of the infected are young people, who generally fare better then the elderly with COVID-19, but the virus is spreading to other demographics.
Infectious-disease specialists see several reasons for the surge: Large social gatherings; the reopening of bars and restaurants; the failure of officials to take advantage of a summer of comparatively few cases to prepare for a fall wave; pandemic fatigue.
"My fear here is that we're going to have a really dark fall and winter if we don't act," said University of Toronto professor Andrew Morris, an infectious-disease specialist at the Mount Sinai Hospital and University Health Network.
As in Europe, provinces are shying away from reimposing the broad business closures and stay-at-home orders of the spring, opting instead for targeted local measures that officials hope will inflict less damage on their economies.