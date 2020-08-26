TORONTO — With the possibility of a federal election looming, Canada's Conservatives have chosen a lawyer and military veteran who promised to repeal the carbon tax and "stand up to cancel culture" to lead them against the Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Erin O'Toole, 46, won the Conservative Party leadership election with 57% of the vote in the third round early Monday. It was an upset over Peter MacKay, a 54-year-old lawyer who spent nearly a decade in Prime Minister Stephen Harper's cabinet and entered the race as the front-runner.
O'Toole takes over the party at a critical time in Canada, with more than 9,000 people dead from the novel coronavirus, the country attempting to reverse a steep economic downturn and Trudeau's government reeling from an ethics controversy.
"Erin O'Toole is probably the most serious political challenge that Trudeau has faced since he took over the prime ministership," said Andrew McDougall, a political scientist at the University of Toronto. "He's got a lot on his plate, and O'Toole has an opportunity here, I think, to do some real damage to the Liberal brand."
O'Toole's election comes 10 months after an acrimonious and uninspiring federal election in which the Conservative Party, led by Andrew Scheer, failed for the second time in a row to defeat Trudeau's Liberals, who were mired in a string of scandals.
Scheer faced harsh criticism, including from party members, for a lackluster campaign in which he struggled to define himself to voters and to expand support for the party outside its base. MacKay said Scheer's personal opposition to abortion and same-sex marriage hung around his neck "like a stinking albatross."
Scheer said in December he would step down as leader when a successor was chosen.