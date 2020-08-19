TORONTO — Canada's embattled finance minister resigned from Cabinet and from Parliament on Monday, following reports of clashes with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and amid an ethics controversy involving a charity with ties to him and the prime minister.
The resignation of Bill Morneau comes as Canada attempts to climb out of a pandemic-induced economic downturn that has resulted in high levels of unemployment and a projected budget deficit of $260 billion.
Morneau told reporters at an impromptu news conference in Ottawa that he had met with Trudeau earlier in the day and told him he did not intend to run in the next election. He said it was time for a new finance minister to chart an economic recovery that "will take many years."
"We know that now the next step is going to be a long, and yes, uncertain recovery," Morneau said. "We need a finance minister that's going to be there for the long term, and that's why I think now is the appropriate time for me to think about next steps, which I'm doing tonight."
Morneau, 57, said he intends to put his name forward to become the next secretary-general of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. In a statement, Trudeau thanked him for his "unwavering leadership" and said he would "vigorously support" his OECD bid.
"I want to thank Bill for everything he has done to improve the quality of life of Canadians and make our country a better and fairer place to live," Trudeau said. "I have counted on his leadership, advice and close friendship over the years and I look forward to that continuing."
Trudeau did not immediately announce a replacement.
Morneau's resignation follows weeks of speculation about his future and a flurry of news reports about disagreements between him and Trudeau over environmental programs and the government's roughly $180 billion in emergency pandemic relief spending.