China approves Hong Kong security legislation, defying Trump

NOT ONE LESS: Protesters gesture with five fingers raised, signifying five demands, not one less during an anti-government protest in Mong Kok, a district in Hong Kong, China, on May 27. Hundreds of protesters shouted pro-democracy slogans and insults at police in Hong Kong as lawmakers debated a bill criminalizing abuse of the Chinese national anthem in the city. Tang Yan/SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire