China coronavirus death toll rises to 490

BEIJING - The death toll from a new coronavirus that originated in China rose to 490 with 24,324 people confirmed infected, health authorities said Wednesday.
China's National Health Commission said 65 people had died over a 24-hour period.
An additional 2,000 medical personnel are due to arrive as reinforcements in Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak. Thousands of other medics, including People's Liberation Army personnel, have been sent there in recent weeks.
Authorities said during a meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang that they might require hotels, stadiums and training centers in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province, to admit suspected and mild cases of the disease.
Wuhan has struggled to accommodate the rising numbers of patients over the past few weeks, with lines of hundreds of people forming in front of hospitals and needed medical supplies running out.
Two additional hospitals were ordered to be built in less than two weeks. The first medical center, equipped with 1,000 beds, was inaugurated on Monday, with the second one expected to be open on Wednesday.
The virus has spread to about two dozen countries since first being identified in December, prompting the World Health Organization to declare a global emergency.
Several countries have imposed travel bans, and airlines have suspended some of their flights to China.
In the semi-autonomous Chinese territory of Hong Kong, medical personnel went on strike, demanding that all borders with mainland China be closed. Hong Kong on Wednesday confirmed three new coronavirus cases that were transmitted locally, bringing up the total number to 18.
Japan confirmed Wednesday that at least 10 people on a cruise ship have been infected with the coronavirus. Thousands of passengers and crew members remained quarantined on the ship for another 14 days, the health ministry said.
The coronavirus broke out at a seafood market in Wuhan, in central China, which reportedly sold exotic animals for consumption - similar to the outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS).
SARS, a disease that infected 8,000 people and killed 800 globally between 2002 and 2003 and that also originated in China, was linked to the consumption of civet cats, another exotic meat. The coronavirus belongs to the same family of viruses.