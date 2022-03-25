SHANGHAI - A "black box," or recorder, was recovered from the wreckage of a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 jet that crashed into a mountain, possibly offering clues to the cause of the country's deadliest plane crash in nearly three decades.
Two days after the tragedy, search teams have not found survivors from the flight carrying 132 people, and state media called the chance of anyone surviving "extremely small." Authorities said Wednesday evening that they had retrieved one of the plane's two black boxes, which contain recorded information from the flight.
The black box is "seriously damaged," Mao Yanfeng, director of the accident investigation department of the Civil Aviation Administration of China's Aviation Safety Office, said at a news conference.
"Right now the search team is organizing technical forces to search for the other recording device," Mao said.
State broadcaster CCTV said the device was preliminarily identified as the cockpit voice recorder and has been sent to Beijing for repair and decoding. The plane also had a flight data recorder.
CCTV footage showed emergency responders placing the recorder - actually an orange-colored canister - into a clear plastic bag at the crash site.
"Keep trying," a man is heard saying. "Help search, keep searching."
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Wednesday that Chinese civil aviation authorities invited experts from the National Transportation Safety Board to be "on the ground" in China, adding that his department will support the work. The NTSB said the agency is in contact with China's chief investigator and will provide assistance "in all ways necessary."
Chinese authorities have held off on confirming casualties as they continue the search for survivors. On Wednesday night, they said fragments of human tissue had been found amid the wreckage.