BEIJING - With just days to go before Taiwan’s elections, its giant neighbor is trying a push-and-pull strategy on the island Beijing claims as Chinese territory, rattling its saber while trying to coax electors with outwardly friendlier policies.
Taiwan has long been wary of Chinese attempts to sway its elections in favor of candidates who may look more kindly upon Beijing.
Fear of China has become a major element in the campaign, boosted not only by the anti-government protests in Chinese-ruled Hong Kong but also by a speech Chinese President Xi Jinping gave in January outlining China’s “reunification” agenda, including threats of force.
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and her team are pressing home a message that people need to “protect” Taiwan from China when they vote in the Jan. 11 presidential and parliamentary election.
On Thursday, Taiwan’s Defence Ministry said China had sailed another carrier group through the Taiwan Strait just weeks after the last mission.
Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu quickly took to Twitter to denounce it.
“There it goes again!” he wrote. “Military threats like this only toughen Taiwan