Reported civilian casualties in Libya have surged over the past year amid a prolonged battle for the capital, Tripoli, with forces believed to be linked to a warlord based in the eastern part of the country responsible for most noncombatant deaths, a new study has found.
The analysis by the New America Foundation and Airwars, which tracks allegations of civilian deaths, showed that forces associated with military leader Khalifa Hifter were believed to be responsible for the majority of reported casualties.
Airstrikes and civilian deaths have increased dramatically since Hifter's Libyan National Army launched an operation to take Tripoli in April 2019 from the U.N.-backed Government of National Accord.
According to Airwars, at least 429 of the estimated minimum of 727 civilian deaths since 2012, or about 60%, are believed to have taken place since the offensive began. Airwars assigned responsibility to Hifter's group or affiliated forces for at least 270 of the deaths since the start of the Tripoli battle while saying the GNA and affiliated forces were believed to be responsible for 95.
In its report titled "Airstrikes, Proxy Warfare and Civilian Casualties," an advance copy of which was obtained by The Washington Post, New America found that most of the strikes conducted in Libya since 2019 have been concentrated in the Tripoli area, a change from previous years when they mostly targeted areas populated by suspected Islamist extremists including Benghazi, Derna and Sirte.