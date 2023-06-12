BUENOS AIRES — Colombian President Gustavo Petro has visited a group of four siblings who survived 40 days in the rainforest after the plane they were traveling in crashed in the jungle.
The siblings, aged 13, 9, 5 and 1, are being treated at the military hospital in Bogotá. Petro announced they had been found on Twitter on Friday evening.
"The children are recovering. They are taking fluids. But they cannot take food yet," Defense Minister Ivan Velasquez said after the visit. Military doctor Carlos Rincón Arango said the children had minor injuries and were malnourished.
However, under the circumstances, they were in an acceptable condition, he said.
The four indigenous children were found alive 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) from the crash site, according to local media citing the country's armed forces on Saturday.
The plane they were flying in, a Cessna 206 propeller plane, crashed in Caqueta on May 1. The children's mother, the pilot and an indigenous leader were killed in the accident.
The children have been reunited with members of their family. "They are very exhausted, poor things," grandfather Filencio Valencia told the newspaper El Tiempo on Saturday after visiting his grandchildren at hospital.
"They are sleeping. They are malnourished. They are thin, very thin." Grandmother Fatima Valencia also visited the siblings. "I am crying with joy. The children are exhausted, but I have my daughter's flesh and blood back."
One of the dogs involved in their rescue is still missing. The dog, a Belgian shepherd named Wilson, left tracks that finally enabled a search party to locate the youngsters. However, he has not yet returned from the dense jungle in Colombia's south.
The search for Wilson was continuing. The president and the armed forces said they thought the military detection dog had been with the children for some of the time after his tracks were spotted alongside those of the youngsters.