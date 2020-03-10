ROME — Italy on Sunday launched a complicated and urgent plan to restrict the movement of roughly 16 million people, a measure that unleashed confusion about how it could be enforced and whether it would be enough to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The plan to lock down large swaths of the north was the first major attempt by a democracy during the coronavirus crisis to radically halt the routines of daily life – an effort that will have significant effects on civil liberties. But in the hours before and after the measure became law, people continued to stream out of the northern hubs of Milan and Venice on trains and planes for southern Italy or elsewhere in Europe.
Lockdown a test for Europe
Sunday, then, provided the first glimpse of a coronavirus lockdown, European-style – a test of how the open-borders spirit of this continent might change as countries grapple with the scale and risks of the disease.
As the day went on, it became clear that Italy was not trying to impose anything close to the absolute movement restrictions that have been enforced by China. Some analysts pointed out that even limited movement outside Italy's north risked further spreading the virus, and for the first time a European Union leader – Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis – suggested that Italy's government needed to do more to interrupt the flow of its citizens across the bloc's borders.
"Italy should ban all its citizens from traveling to Europe," Babis told Czech Television on Sunday. He said Europe was unable to take its own action because its Schengen rules allow movement across borders without passport control.
Other European countries have insisted that borders remain open. It was unclear whether either scenario would help stop the outbreak from spreading as cases multiply throughout the continent.
'A state of confusion'
"We're all in a state of confusion," said Ezio Mauro, former editor in chief of the Rome newspaper La Repubblica. "The (Italian) government is finding itself in a difficult spot because it is experimenting, fighting against an enemy whose origin, nature, effects and consequences are unknown."
Data released by Italy on Sunday night underscored the urgency. Active cases jumped more than 1,300 in a single day to 6,387, and deaths jumped by 133 to 366.