A volcano in Congo erupted Saturday, turning the sky above a fearsome red and causing evacuation plans to be activated in a major city devastated by Mount Nyiragongo's last activity 19 years ago.
The volcano in central Africa's Virunga Mountains last swamped the city of Goma with lava in January 2002, leaving more than 100,000 people homeless and hundreds dead by some counts. More than one million people live near the active crater by the Rwandan border, with Goma just a dozen miles south.
A Congo government spokesman, Patrick Muyaya, said Saturday that Goma's evacuation plan had been activated, as the Associated Press reported that thousands were already fleeing. A din of people and honking horns could be heard in videos of the red-glowing eruption shared on social media.
Lava coursed onto a highway linking Goma with the city of Beni, according to the Associated Press. But a United Nations peacekeeping mission in the area said that lava did not seem to be headed for Goma, though officials remained on "alert."
The U.N. mission, MONUSCO, tweeted that it was running reconnaissance flights and posted footage of a fiery landscape.
"The government is discussing urgent measures to take at the moment," Muyaya tweeted.
Earlier Saturday, Muyaya had said authorities were "closely monitoring" the volcano and the situation in Goma, as local officials worked with the Goma Volcano Observatory. He urged calm.
The AP said there were no immediate reports of casualties, as some residents complained of what they said was a delay in information. Dorcas Mbulayi told the Associated Press that she left home for Mount Goma as the volcanic activity began and faulted officials "for not informing us in time about the possible volcanic eruption."
In one especially deadly eruption of Mount Nyiragongo in 1977, around 2,000 people were reported killed.
"This is the most dangerous volcano in the world!" volcanologist Dario Tedesco told Science magazine last year, suggesting another disaster could strike.
Video of Saturday's new threat circulated widely. Charles Balagizi, a geochemist and geohazards researcher at Goma Volcano Observatory, posted footage of a towering cloud of smoke lit bright red against a dark sky, with the lights of buildings all around.
Posting another video later, Balagizi said a new "vent" - an opening from which the volcano erupts - had formed near Mujoga.