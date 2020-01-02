Construction scheduled in 2022 on facilities for new US base in Japan

GENERAL'S VISIT: U.S. Marines and sailors gather around U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. William Bowers, left, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations Pacific during a visit at Marine Corps Air Station in Iwakuni, Japan. Brig. Gen. Bowers visited MCAS Iwakuni to observe operations aboard the air station and presented deserving Marines with awards. Photo courtesy of Lance Cpl. Triton Lai/U.S. Marine Corps