To battle a spreading pandemic, democracies across the globe are turning to tools like emergency proclamations, abrupt lockdowns and enhanced public surveillance. But so are the world's autocrats – and analysts say the burgeoning outbreak is providing cover for some audacious power grabs.
Alarmed critics have given the phenomenon a scathing nickname: "coronavirus coup."
The latest example is in Hungary, where parliament on Monday granted Prime Minister Viktor Orban sweeping new authority to rule by decree for an unlimited period of time. Orban, already engaged in a systematic campaign to consolidate his powers and stifle political opposition, cited the need for heightened powers as a way to aggressively fight the outbreak.
"Especially in weak democracies, this is accelerating trends we were already seeing," said Sarah Repucci, who heads the analytics department at Freedom House, a Washington-based watchdog group that for years has documented the worldwide erosion of democracy.
Repucci cited Orban as among the autocrats using the virus as an excuse to accelerate their repressive agendas.
From Israel to Brazil, from the Philippines to Chile, there are telltale signs of autocratic intent behind executive actions ostensibly spurred by coronavirus, analysts say. One is when measures giving a leader more authority are open-ended, rather than being linked to an easing of the outbreak.
Another warning sign, according to analysts, is when newly imposed government measures are specifically engineered to resist oversight by courts or lawmakers, or appear to have little direct connection to actual efforts to halt the spread of infection.
'Inconceivably perfect timing'
In Israel, the coronavirus outbreak came amid political deadlock, and at a perilous moment for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is under criminal indictment on charges of bribe-taking, fraud and breach of trust. He denies any wrongdoing.
While launching a decisive early campaign to contain the virus' spread, Netanyahu and his allies put off the scheduled start of his trial by closing the courts, handed the government unprecedented surveillance powers without parliamentary oversight and blocked the convening of the new Knesset, or parliament, in which the political opposition garnered a majority in March elections.
Then, through canny maneuvering, Netanyahu took advantage of a fractured opposition and managed to get his chief rival, Benny Gantz, to agree to serve under him. The prime minister, the country's longest-serving leader, said the severity of the crisis demanded unity; Gantz, a former army chief, employed a classic military metaphor to explain his about-face, saying he did not want to be the one who refused to help carry a stretcher off the battlefield.
"The word 'magician' is too weak to describe this stunning achievement, which isn't solely a result of his political abilities," columnist Yossi Verter wrote in Monday's Haaretz newspaper. The pandemic's arrival in Israel, Verter wrote, was a matter of "inconceivably perfect timing" for Netanyahu, despite critics' labeling his machinations a "coronavirus coup."
'What they can get away with'
Like the virus itself, power grabs can take on the quality of a contagion, especially when established democracies offer little in the way of pushback.
"It's a dangerous signal to aspiring autocrats as to what they can get away with during this crisis," said R. Daniel Kelemen, a professor of political science and law at Rutgers University, pointing to the muted European Union response to Orban's moves.