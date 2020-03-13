Coronavirus declared a global pandemic

The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared the coronavirus a global pandemic as countries and municipalities took increasingly dramatic measures to slow the spread of the deadly contagion. World leaders conceded Wednesday that the disease almost certainly will become a far worse problem amid a global scramble to keep people from traveling and gathering in public spaces.
The WHO declaration is a reflection of the alarm that countries are not working quickly and aggressively enough to fight the virus and that the control measures now in place might have come too late. There are now more than 125,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 4,600 deaths.
"We are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
'Things will get worse'
That message appeared directed squarely at the United States, which saw its first cases in January but where significant steps to help stem the spread were just taking effect within the past 48 hours. The NCAA announced Wednesday that its massively popular March Madness basketball tournament games will be played with nearly no spectators in arenas nationwide, a decision it said was made in the "best interest of public health." Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, announced he was limiting large gatherings statewide, and schools around the country are closing for deep cleanings and so staff can plan for possible long-term shutdowns.
All 12 of Florida's state universities are closing their dormitories and presenting classes online. Health officials in Wisconsin are warning residents not to engage in nonessential travel. In Seattle, officials told people not to stand or sit shoulder to shoulder in the city's bars. A New York suburb continued to be under close scrutiny amid a government-imposed containment zone aimed at controlling a cluster of cases there.
U.S. officials said the worst is yet to come. There are now more than 1,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in 39 states. Thirty-two people, most of them elderly and with underlying respiratory conditions, have died.
"We will see more cases," Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told lawmakers at a congressional hearing Wednesday. He said the virus has proven to be 10 times more lethal than the flu and can no longer be contained nationwide because it is widely spreading in some communities. "And things will get worse than they are right now."
'The virus has arrived'
European fears also heightened as COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, appeared to be picking up pace there, moving northward. More than 600 people have died in Italy, where the government announced it is closing all shops except grocery stores and pharmacies. German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that as much as 70 percent of her country's population could be infected if no medications or vaccines to treat or prevent the disease emerge soon.
Merkel urged Germans to help slow its spread: "The virus has arrived."
India has effectively closed its border by suspending existing visas, with some exceptions, and Lebanon has halted travel to four affected countries. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a $2.8 billion relief package to stabilize the economy after requiring everyone arriving in the country to self-quarantine for 14 days.
The crisis continued to cause economic panic, with the Dow Jones industrial average reaching bear-market territory on a nearly 1,500-point skid amid fears of recession. It also continued to affect the U.S. presidential race. Democratic nominee hopeful Joe Biden announced he will hold "virtual events" in Illinois and Florida at the urging of state health officials.
'This will be a very difficult time'
Washington state has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the United States, including a cluster of coronavirus fatalities linked to a nursing home that accounts for about two-thirds of all the deaths nationwide. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat, is prohibiting gatherings of more than 250 people in three hard-hit counties until the end of March. Jeffrey Duchin, health officer for Seattle and King County, went a step further, barring all social events – even those with less than 250 people – unless organizers can take steps to minimize risks to attendees.
Inslee recommended that businesses allow for employees to telecommute or, if not possible, implement social distancing to the extent possible. He expects the outbreak of the virus to last for weeks or months.
"We expect a large-scale outbreak in weeks, and this will be a very difficult time," Inslee said. "It's similar to what you might think of an infectious-disease equivalent of an earthquake that's going to shake us."
In Ohio, DeWine said on Twitter that he is limiting public gatherings because the United States has the "potential to become like Italy," which is in a nationwide lockdown because of the virus. "We are taking the actions we are taking now to try to avoid that."
Officials in Santa Clara County, California, barred all mass gatherings this week.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said all workers in the state will be given two weeks of paid leave if they are quarantined or isolated because of the virus. New York has the second-highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country.
Cuomo said the City University of New York and the State University of New York, which together enroll more than half a million students, will shift to online learning for the rest of the semester. But he said he does not plan to bar large public events.
"Look, you don't want to shut down society, right, because that's massively disruptive to the economy, to life, etcetera," Cuomo said. "But your main concern here is the public health crisis."
Cuomo on Tuesday ordered the closure of schools and other gathering places within a one-mile radius in New Rochelle, a New York City suburb where more than 100 people have tested positive for the virus. The goal, he said, is to ensure large groups of people are not congregating. The area is not locked down, and people are free to come and go.