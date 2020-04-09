Coronavirus takes deadly toll on Canada's nursing homes

TORONTO/MONTREAL — With deaths in nursing homes making up almost half of Canada's coronavirus deaths, provinces are taking control of their workforces, boosting care workers' wages and redeploying health inspectors from hospitals to curb the virus' spread among seniors.
In one Ontario home, more than a third of residents, 27 people, have died since March 25 and more than half its staff have tested positive for the coronavirus as a shortage of personal protective equipment hit workers.
"These long-term care facilities are the frontline of this crisis," said Kitra Cahana, whose quadriplegic father lives at a Quebec long-term care facility while her mother works at a Quebec seniors' residence.
In Quebec, 60% of deaths have been in either seniors' homes or long-term care facilities and a quarter of the province's nursing homes have at least one confirmed case, according to provincial data.
Residents in nursing homes and long-term care facilities are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, because of typically more compromised immune systems, frailty and sharing common areas. Frequent visitors and workers from outside compound the situation.
"Other people inadvertently may transmit the infection, and this is where the problem is. Oftentimes it is the vectoring from outside the home into the home," said Dr. Roger Wong, a clinical professor of geriatric medicine at the University of British Columbia.
In British Columbia, where 68% of provincial deaths have been in nursing homes, the virus is spreading through different residences as low-paid care workers supplement their income by working in multiple homes.
The province's medical officer of health enacted strict restrictions on who could visit long-term care facilities, limited employees to work in only one home at a time and canceled patient transfers between facilities.
In Alberta, where 56% of deaths are in care homes, employees who work in multiple seniors' homes are required to inform their supervisors if they work at a facility where there has been a confirmed or suspected case, among other measures.
Canada on Tuesday reported 17,063 coronavirus cases and 345 deaths.