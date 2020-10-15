The United Nations General Assembly elected Cuba on Tuesday as a member of the Human Rights Council despite protests by activists and civil society organizations that have denounced multiple human rights violations committed by the Cuban regime.
Cuba got 170 votes out of 192 valid ballots.
In its candidacy statement, Cuba promised to promote "cultural rights" and highlighted its political system's "participatory and democratic character." But in the past two years, the one-party government headed by Miguel Díaz-Canel has intensified repression against dissidents and members of Cuban civil society and has passed several laws to criminalize freedom of expression.
The only legally recognized party in the country is the Communist Party, and dissidents are fined, frequently arrested or imprisoned. The authorities also prevent them from leaving the country.
On Saturday, the Cuban government arbitrarily detained artists, independent journalists and activists who advocated for greater freedom of expression on the island. A video posted on social media shows government sympathizers harassing the award-winning Cuban artist Tania Bruguera, and calling her "bitch" and "mercenary."