Cuban doctors fight COVID-19 abroad, but on the island health care cuts worry experts

Cuba has sent more than 2,000 health workers to other countries to treat patients with COVID-19, and the government says the island is a "medical powerhouse."
But in recent years, the government slashed the budget for public health, closed hospitals in rural areas and sent thousands of community doctors to "missions" abroad, through a program that became the country's primary source of foreign exchange.
The cuts in health care during the last decade have affected the quality and access to medical services and could hinder the response to the coronavirus pandemic, despite government figures suggesting the country has flattened the curve of new cases, a group of experts warned in a report published by the independent organization Centro de Estudios Convivencia.
Between 2008 and 2018, while the total number of doctors grew by 28% to a record 95,487, the number of nurses fell by 20% and the number of health technicians by 58%. In total, health workers decreased by 22 percent, according to official figures published by the National Office of Statistics and Information.
According to the report, between 2009 and 2018, "state budget expenditures in public health decreased from 19% to 17.1%." As a proportion of the gross domestic product, spending shrank from 12.8% to 10.5%, during years in which the economy barely grew or contracted.
The report, authored by economists, sociologists, doctors and other experts, also relied on an unpublished study carried out by the economist and emeritus professor at the University of Pittsburgh, Carmelo Mesa-Lago, and demographer Sergio Díaz-Brisquet.
Cutting social spending was one of the strategies implemented under the government of Raúl Castro, who tried to promote a partial reform of the island's socialist economy. The economic problems of the government in recent years, hit by the crisis in Venezuela and the strengthening of the U.S. embargo under the Donald Trump administration, have meant that even fewer resources reach the health system.
The cuts caused a "general decline in all hospital facilities" and the deterioration of some health indicators, such as maternal mortality, which grew by 41% between 2007 and 2018. In those years, the government closed a third of the country's hospitals, including all located in isolated rural areas.
Those "patients are referred to regional hospitals, but the time and cost of transportation increases as well as and the risk for emergency cases," the authors of the report said.
The deterioration of hospital facilities and equipment, and the lack of medical supplies, "suggest a severe impact of COVID-19 on the island, as well as difficulties in the management of the crisis by the government," even if official figures suggest the outbreak is under control.