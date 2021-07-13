Cubans take to the streets, demand end of dictatorship

DIAZ-CANEL: Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, center, walks accompanied by supporters in San Antonio de los Banos, about 22 miles from Havana, Cuba. Diaz-Canel called on his supporters to take to the streets in response to protests against his government. Hundreds of Cubans took the streets on Sunday, July 11, to demonstrate against Cuba's government. Yander Zamora/EFE/Zuma Press/Tribune News Service