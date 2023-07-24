Danish aid organization attacked in Iraq

BAGHDAD — The premises of a Danish aid organization in Iraq were attacked on Saturday following the desecration of a Quran in Denmark earlier this week, Iraqi security sources told dpa.
The attack on the Danish Refugee Council Dansk Flygtningehjælp (DRC), in Iraq’s southern province of Basra, damaged caravans but caused no casualties, they added.
Iraq’s independent portal Alsumaria News meanwhile reported that the DRC center in Basra had burned down, without giving further details.
"Our staff on the premises at the time were physically unharmed, but there has been damage to the property with structures set on fire," Lilu Thapa, the DRC executive director for the Middle East, said.
"We deplore this attack – aid workers should never be a target of violence," he added.
Protesters took to the streets again in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, angered by the reports from Denmark.
Hundreds of demonstrators rallied outside the fortified Green Zone, home to foreign embassies in Baghdad, and attempted to breach it.
Security forces pushed them back, however, using water cannons to disperse them, the witnesses said.
The protesters were mostly followers of the influential Iraqi Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr.
They carried al-Sadr’s pictures and chanted slogans demanding retribution.
Copenhagen police confirmed to the Danish news agency Ritzau that a book was burned near the Iraqi embassy in the city on Friday. The police did not mention whether it was a copy of the Quran.
Live footage on Facebook by a group called "Danske Patrioter" (Danish Patriots) showed a man setting fire to what appeared to be a Quran near the embassy.
He also then placed an Iraqi flag over the smoking book, but the flag did not catch fire. He then laid the flag on the ground and walked over it several times.
"The Danish government condemns the burning of the Quran. Burning of holy texts and other religious symbols is a shameful act that disrespects the religion of others," the foreign ministry said.
"Denmark has freedom of religion, and many Danish citizens are Muslims. They are a valued part of the Danish population," they added.
They continued: "Denmark underlines that freedom of expression and freedom of assembly must be respected. Denmark supports the right to protest but emphasizes it must remain peaceful."
Earlier this week, protesters stormed the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad and set it on fire following the announcement of a planned Quran burning in the capital, Stockholm.
After the attack, the Swedish staff in the Iraqi capital returned to Sweden.
In action near the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm on Thursday, the man did trample on a copy of the holy book and also tried to set it on fire with another participant, but the fire did not ignite properly, Swedish media reported.
Iraq expelled the Swedish ambassador and withdrew its envoy from Stockholm over the Quran desecration.
Other Muslim-majority countries have sharply criticized Sweden for permitting repeated Quran desecration, with some summoning Swedish envoys in protest.