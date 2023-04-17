Death toll rises after Russian missile strike in east Ukraine as Zelenskyy woos NATO

MOSCOW — At least 11 people were killed after a Russian missile struck a residential area in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk, Ukrainian authorities said on Saturday.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commemorated the victims of Friday's attack in his daily video address and called for security guarantees for his country ahead of a NATO summit in Lithuania in July.
"Effective security guarantees for Ukraine ... are needed even before we join the Alliance," Zelenskyy said. He had also spoken on the phone with French President Emmanuel Macron about the issue.
Zelenskyy wants accelerated accession to the Western military alliance. A prerequisite for joining NATO, however, is that the candidate country must not be involved in international conflicts and disputes over borders.
Ukraine was invaded by Russia in February last year and has been defending itself ever since. Moscow's stated main reason for invading was Ukraine edging from its sphere to the West and possibly joining NATO.
In Sloviansk, Mayor Vadym Lyakh said that the body of a woman had been retrieved from a high-rise building that was seriously damaged in the attack.
Residents are still missing under the rubble.
The dead include a 2-year-old child. At least 21 people were injured in the attack, the mayor added.
Fighting remains intense in the heavily contested Donetsk region. Images of the attack shared online show a multi-story building with a large hole in the upper floors.
Ukraine has meanwhile added hundreds of Russian companies and individuals to its sanctions list as Moscow's war on the country continues.
More than 240 businesses have been hit, including internet companies Yandex and VK, a decree from Zelenskyy showed on Saturday.
The daughter of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Xenia Shoigu, is also on the sanctions list along with more than 400 individuals that also includes well-known sporting names from Russia and ally Belarus.
Those sanctioned by Kyiv can do no more business in Ukraine nor enter the country. Assets held in Ukraine are also set to be frozen, although the sanctions are in many ways symbolic.
Less symbolic was Poland's decision to ban the import of grain and other food stuffs from Ukraine after farmers said their livelihoods were threatened by the duty-free movement of large quantities of Ukrainian grain made possible by the European Union.