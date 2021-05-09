Dozens reportedly injured in Jerusalem clashes

Dozens were injured in serious clashes in Jerusalem on Friday night, according to media reports.
Police said there were clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces in the Old City on the holy site know to Jews as the Temple Mount and to Muslims as Harem al-Sharif.
Stones and fireworks were thrown at officers, who then took action against rioters, police said.
Israeli media reported 163 Palestinians were injured, citing the Palestinian Red Crescent, while Israeli police said six officers were injured so far.
Thousands of Muslim worshippers had earlier gathered for prayers on the last Friday of Ramadan.
Since the start of Ramadan and the delay of Palestinian parliamentary elections, tensions and violence have repeatedly erupted in the West Bank and eastern Jerusalem.
Unrest was initially triggered by Palestinian anger over Israeli police blockades in the Old City during Ramadan.
A conflict over the possible evictions of Palestinian families in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood further exacerbated tensions.
The neighborhood has been the focus of attention for decades because of property disputes. Both Israeli settlers and Palestinians claim ownership there.
Israeli security forces said they foiled an attack on a border guard base in the northern West Bank early Friday and killed two attackers.
The status of Jerusalem is one of the central points of contention in the Middle East conflict.
Israel claims Jerusalem as its "eternal and indivisible capital," while the Palestinians claim East Jerusalem as their capital.