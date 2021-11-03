Dozens trapped after 21-story building collapses in Nigeria

LAGOS, Nigeria – Dozens of people were trapped after a 21-story building collapsed in Nigeria on Monday.
The building in Lagos was under construction and most of those trapped were workers, according to Ibrahim Farinloye, acting coordinator of the South-West National Emergency Management Agency.
At least three people were brought out alive, and one of them told a local TV station that about 50 workers were in the building at the time of the accident.
The collapse of buildings is common in Lagos. Many of the incidents occur due to the use of substandard building materials and poor construction work.
In March 2019, a building that housed a school collapsed, killing more than 20 people and injuring more than 40 others. Most of the victims were schoolchildren.