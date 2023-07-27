Epicenter of Europe’s heat wave shifting to fire-ravaged Greece

WILDFIRES: Locals watch the wildfires near the village of Vati, just north of the coastal town Gennadi, in the southern part of the Greek island of Rhodes on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Some 30,000 people fled the flames on Rhodes over the weekend, the country's largest-ever wildfire evacuation, as the prime minister warned that the heat-battered nation was "at war" with several wildfires and spoke of three difficult days ahead. Angelos Tzortzinis/AFP via Getty Images