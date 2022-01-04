Errors, inaction sent a deadly COVID-19 variant around the world

A thick layer of dust and scatterings of dried animal excrement covered the deserted intensive care unit in Amravati, a small city nestled in a far-flung, rural district in central India. Rows of hospital beds lay empty next to sets of unplugged ventilators on a recent afternoon and only the sound of roosting pigeons punctured the ghostly silence.
The uneasy calm contrasted starkly with the chaotic scenes in early 2021 that confronted Ravi Bhushan, a 44-year-old doctor based in this cotton-growing region about 400 miles east of Mumbai. Toward the end of January, Amravati and its surrounding districts began to register a number of sudden and explosive coronavirus outbreaks, just as the rest of India saw a lull after a first nationwide wave of infections.
Unknown at the time, Amravati's flare-ups were the first visible warning that the SARS-CoV-2 variant now known as delta had started along its devastating path. Within weeks, thousands of people flooded Amravati's underfunded healthcare network as the city turned into Ground Zero for what would become the most confounding version of the pathogen first identified in Wuhan, China a year earlier.
City of 600,000 became petri dish
Amravati was a precursor to the horrors that would grip all of India, and spread globally. As January drew to a close, Bhushan was already sensing that the city of more than 600,000 residents was becoming a petri-dish for a form of COVID-19 his team hadn't treated before. Earlier, patients' symptoms improved in under two weeks, but now they were battling the virus for "almost 20 to 25 days," he said. "It was a nightmarish situation."
Despite those first, ominous signs, what followed goes some ways toward explaining why two years into this pandemic, the world remains on the brink of economy-shattering shutdowns, with another new variant emerging out of vulnerable, under-vaccinated populations. But while South Africa acted swiftly last month to decode the heavily mutated omicron and publicize its existence, India's experience perhaps better reflects the reality faced by most developing countries - and the risks they potentially pose.
India's hampered response was characterized by months of inertia from the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and a startling lack of resources, according to interviews with two dozen scientists, officials, diplomats and health workers. Many asked not to be identified because they aren't authorized to speak to the media or were concerned about talking publicly about India's missteps.
The actions India did - and didn't take - as delta emerged, ultimately saddled its people and the world with a ruthlessly virulent incarnation of the coronavirus, one that challenged vaccines and containment regimes like none before it. Delta upended even the most successful pandemic strategies, snaking into countries like Australia and China with stringent "Covid Zero" curbs in place and effectively closed borders. It's been the most dominant form of Covid for much of this year, when more than 3.5 million people died of the virus - almost double the toll during the first year of the pandemic.
Multiple scientists interviewed by Bloomberg News said that the way India handled the early days of delta fueled its rise. The variant's identification was delayed because the country's laboratories were flying blind for much of 2020 and early 2021, partly because Modi's government had restricted imports of vital genetic sequencing compounds under a nationalistic agenda to drive self-sufficiency, they said. There were repeated efforts to warn the administration about the new strain in early February, the scientists said, yet India went public with details of the more transmissible variant only at the end of March.
"The charitable view is they didn't want to sound the alarm without having more conclusive evidence," said Ramanan Laxminarayan, director of the Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics & Policy, a research institute with offices in New Delhi and Washington that has helped conduct some of India's largest Covid studies. "The more skeptical view is that everything about Covid has been politically managed and therefore it's a question of whether they didn't want to alarm people about something happening in India for fear of stigma - almost every country is trying to play this game."
While the fallout from delta has been devastating, many of its lessons are yet to be addressed. South Africa's vigilance makes it an outlier, with gaping virus surveillance holes across the world, particularly in countries that have already limited means to purchase and distribute vaccines, let alone the luxury of expensive sequencing programs.More than 80% of the 6.5 million SARS-CoV-2 genomes that have been decoded and then uploaded to GISAID, the international database that tracks changes in the virus, have come from Europe and North America. Given the way southern Africa was treated when news of omicron emerged - with travel curbs levied from the U.S. to Japan - there may also be limited political appetite to remedy that disparity.
Decoding the coronavirus
Genome sequencing, the process used to decode the coronavirus and learn more about the rhythm of mutations, stands at the heart of the world's attempts to defend itself from new waves. What happened with delta shows how the absence of a strong virus-monitoring infrastructure, especially for sequencing, can turn crowded cities into spreading grounds for dangerous new variants - with the potential to prolong the pandemic.
Even though omicron is quickly becoming the more dominant form of Covid in the U.S. and elsewhere, quick action has bought time for scientists to decode the extent of its transmissibility and severity. South Africa identified and broadcast details of the new variant just weeks after seeing a spike in cases in one province.
By contrast, for much of 2020, India's efforts tracking the virus were sparse, meaning the exact origin of delta still remains murky. To date, the country has only sequenced and shared 0.3% of its total official infections to the GISAID database.
India has been held back by the fact that only a handful of government laboratories and states were making consistent efforts in the first year of the pandemic to map the virus, even as millions were being infected in the country's first wave, according to people familiar with the matter. Bhramar Mukherjee, an epidemiologist and biostatistics chair at the University of Michigan's School of Public Health, said India's sequencing efforts were hurt by "bureaucracy, politics and a sense of exceptionalism that we have conquered Covid and there is no need to worry about variants."
"The need to share data and samples is so key," she said. "When South Africa started collaborating and sharing with the rest of the world, progress also increased like a process of contagion: exponentially. India is always protective of its own data."
Inside India's scientific agencies a lack of institutional dynamism, along with a culture of subservience to Modi's government - highly sensitive to commentary on its handling of the virus - had taken hold, said one former official. That meant critical questions weren't being aired by experts out of fear they'd derail their careers, the person said. In many cases, India's health ministry simply wasn't listening to or making decisions based on advice coming from those expert bodies, according to this official.
Attempts to ramp up sequencing in India were also critically curtailed by an inadvertent ban in May 2020 on the import of reagents, the chemical needed to fuel sequencer machines. The `Make in India' campaign, Modi's drive to ensure the country is less reliant on places like China, meant publicly-financed labs weren't able to import items worth less than 2 billion rupees ($26.5 million) for months. India mostly uses sequencers manufactured by San Diego-based Illumina Inc. and the U.K.'s Oxford Nanopore Technologies Plc, which run on patented reagents that can't be substituted locally.
Errors when uploading information to database
Scientists in India and abroad now provide varying dates for when delta began circulating there. Samples retrospectively added to GISAID show at least one delta-linked lineage in India as far back as September last year, while the World Health Organization places its first discovery there in October.
Current and former Indian government scientists say there are often errors when manually uploading information to the database and those datelines are likely to be wrong. December 2020 is when delta was initially sequenced in India, they say. Certainly, the first person to decode the mutations wouldn't have known its full enormity at the time since not all changes in a virus are significant. Only when you begin to see spiraling outbreaks marked by similar characteristics do you realize that a variant of concern is at play, they said. But Amravati offered the clues needed to make that connection as early as January this year.