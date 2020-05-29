BRUSSELS — European Union leaders on Wednesday proposed an $825 billion coronavirus rescue plan that would give Brussels major new tax and spending powers of the sort held by a federal state.
Proponents are calling it Europe's "Hamiltonian moment," after the 1790 agreement, engineered by Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton, that transformed the United States from a loose confederation of former colonies to a true federation with a central government.
If approved, the E.U. plan could bind the bloc together at a moment when it seemed at risk of spinning apart under the pressure of the pandemic. If the plan fails – either to win support or to deliver benefits – euroskeptic politicians could be emboldened, both in rich nations, such as Germany, and struggling ones, such as Italy.
The E.U. plan would allow the bloc to raise money centrally and then redistribute it – something it has never done before. Brussels would offer $550 billion in the form of grants to member countries hit hardest by the economic fallout from the coronavirus. The remainder of the aid would be in the form of loans with strings attached, which more closely mirrors measures of the past.
"We either all go it alone," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, announcing the plans in the sparsely-filled hall of the European Parliament, "or we walk that road together, we take that leap forward, we pave a strong path for our people and for the next generation."
In an effort to calm fears from countries skeptical of tighter integration, she emphasized that this would be a one-time crisis measure.
The proposal came after a change of heart in Germany, Europe's most powerful economy. Chancellor Angela Merkel has always fiercely guarded her country's bank accounts from the E.U.'s weaker members. Now, she has dramatically shifted her stance and is encouraging the E.U. to abandon old constraints, borrow money in vast quantities and channel the cash toward the needy nations.
Merkel's ability to deliver will frame her legacy. She has vowed to step down by the end of her term next year.
"It was a question of the survival of the European Union," said Wolfgang Ischinger, a former German ambassador to the United States who is now the head of the Munich Security Conference and has close ties to German policymakers.
"This is not simply a gift which we give away because we like our neighbors so much," Ischinger said. "It's about assuring the survival of the European project to which Germany has now been attached to for the last 70 years. Our political future. And we're not going to let that fall apart."