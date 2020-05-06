ROME — Across Rome on Monday, cars wriggled free from spaces they hadn't left in eight weeks. Runners laced up their shoes and headed outdoors. The shutters lifted on restaurants and bakeries, even though it was just for takeout service, and Marco Cecchi, a 52-year-old shoemaker, seeing it all, yelled with joy while walking down the street.
"Bella Roma!" he cried out, his voice echoing off apartment buildings.
It was 6:50 a.m.
Monday in Italy was like the first sunny day after a hurricane. The country, with a mix of anxiety and excitement, crept back to life. People were out of their apartments, sharing stories, taking stock of the damage, trying to figure out what comes next. The basic things – such as espressos, served exclusively to go by gloved baristas – felt sweet and earned.
"It's a feeling of liberation," said Cecchi, who returned to work for the first time in nearly 60 days.
It was also an experiment, one playing out across Europe and some American states. The decisions these places and their residents are making – about what a reopening should look like, and how to balance economic risks with health ones – may influence other nations, further behind on the curve, on how to move forward while the coronavirus remains a threat.
Italy had one of the West's strictest lockdowns, so as momentous as Monday felt for many people, the country was merely shifting to a phase that puts it in line with nations under shelter-in-place orders. Retail stores, museums and theaters remain closed. Travel remains highly restricted between regions, though limits on local exercise and visits have now relaxed.
The most significant change Monday came with the restart of factories and construction projects, as more than 4 million people – about a fifth of the Italian labor force – returned to their jobs.
Italy has no plans to reopen its schools until September. Germany, which has better contained the virus so far, sent hundreds of thousands of students back to class on Monday, in a major and controversial step.
By late morning, Annedore Brüske-Dierker, director of Theodor Heuss School in central Berlin, already appeared frayed.
"What's going on here? You need to keep your distance!" she yelled at a group of seniors who had gathered in a small study area. "You have to take this seriously," she said, ordering four of the group of seven to leave.
Students shuffled into the hall, but not maintaining the required distance.
"Stand 1.5 meters apart!" she chastised.
"You see the problem," she explained.
A nerve-rattling restart
The question hanging over Europe is whether the virus will come racing back as restrictions loosen. With its school reopening, Germany is trying to limit the risk by sending only certain grades back to class, by reducing class sizes, by spacing desks apart. Students are attending in shifts, meaning it takes more hours to teach the same number of kids. Teachers over age 60 and those with other vulnerabilities are staying home. The Theodor Heuss School simply doesn't have the staff levels for everyone to come back with distancing rules maintained, Brüske-Dierker said.
Restarting is also nerve-rattling because of the increased risk it brings.
At a primary school in Prenzlauer Berg, in northeastern Berlin, a mother who had dropped off her sixth grade son fought back tears as she described the fear that her child would infect the family.
Her husband is undergoing chemotherapy for thymus cancer. But she also needs to work, which has been difficult while her two children have been away from school.
"I can't work with him at home," said 35-year old Katharina, who spoke on the condition that her last name be withheld, citing privacy concerns.
While children seem to be less severely impacted by coronavirus than adults, Germany's top virologist Christian Drosten has warned that they are equally infectious, citing the preliminary results of a study by his team at Berlin's Charité hospital.