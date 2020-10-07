Europe tightens virus curbs as leaders brace for long fight

Europe is tightening restrictions to regain control of resurgent coronavirus infections, with Paris closing bars and new curbs likely on the way in Italy and Ireland.
The continent is struggling to control the latest outbreak as opposition to limits on movement mounts and leaders resist the stringent lockdowns that hammered economies in the second quarter. Instead, the approach is on a shifting array of measures, which risks being similarly disruptive.
"Authorities have an extremely difficult job at the moment," Martin Hirsch, head of Paris hospitals, said on France Info. "If we go too far we are accused of killing freedom or the economy, and if we don't go far enough, it's homicide."
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo on Monday will announce new restrictions to contain the spread after a surge in cases in the capital and its suburbs.
Authorities are planning to entirely shut down bars and impose tighter distancing rules on restaurants as the region is declared on maximum alert, according to Agence France Presse. In Marseille, however, restaurants will be permitted to reopen after a week of closure.
France's virus cases increased the most in Europe over the past two months and monthly virus-related deaths tripled in September. The country reported a record number of laboratory-confirmed new cases on Saturday.
In Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel will chair a special cabinet meeting on the pandemic response in Berlin. Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said "it will take time" to return to pre-coronavirus levels of activity, even if more effective therapies and a vaccine are made available.
"We will be dealing with this 'new normality' and with the virus into next year," Scholz said in an interview with ARD public television late Sunday. "It's not gone, and it's a great danger for everyone around the world."