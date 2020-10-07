Europe tightens virus curbs as leaders brace for long fight

PARIS: Parisians watch a performance of Gaelle Choisne's choreography "Temple of Love-Affirmation," at the Museum of Modern Art Paris, part of Nuit Blanche culture festival, an annual evening festival of culture and art on Saturday, Oct. 3, in France. With Paris closing bars and new curb, Europe is tightening restrictions to regain control of resurgent coronavirus infections. Kiran Ridley/Getty Images/Tribune News Service