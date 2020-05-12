PARIS — When residents of Europe's major cities finally emerge from weeks of lockdowns later this month, they'll be met with at least one enduring change from the pandemic: miles and miles of new bike lanes.
Officials across the continent, from Paris to Brussels to London to Milan, are scrambling to provide commuters with alternatives to the public buses and trains that millions once used for transportation each day but that don't allow for social distancing.
Leaders and urban planners also see a unique opportunity to advance green policy goals. The result may fundamentally transform the European city.
"There's a positive aspect of this horror," said Jean-Louis Missika, deputy mayor of Paris, one of the cities leading the charge. "Never has the city been less polluted. Parisians have much appreciated it, and I think there will be strong changes in the behavior of people, in terms of movement."
This sentiment is shared in Europe's other major urban centers.
"It's a strange window of opportunity, a window that of course we wouldn't have asked for had we known the consequences," said Henk Swarttouw, vice president of the European Cyclists' Federation, a Brussels-based advocacy group. "But now that it's here, we need to jump into it."
In some parts of Europe, such as the Netherlands, cycling has long been a way of life and a source of regional pride. But in countries where that's not the case, governments are already reclaiming portions of busy thoroughfares to install new bike lanes. In the United States, the city of Seattle is going as far as closing 20 miles of streets to most cars to allow for more space to walk and bike.
The changes in Europe build on existing plans to beef up cycling infrastructure, part of many countries' green policy goals aimed at reducing emissions and curbing pollution. Cycling is just one aspect of a bigger push, with some leaders, notably German Chancellor Angela Merkel, insisting that climate protection should be a key part of COVID-19 stimulus relief packages.
But new cycling lanes – and new bikers – are likely to be the most immediate change people will see when lockdowns end, officials say.
"Yes, there will be a huge acceleration in number of those who bike, as something good for the environment and good for public health, at the occasion of a terrible pandemic," said Pierre Serne, the French transportation ministry's point person on fostering biking after the lockdown ends. "At least something good can out of this terrible drama."