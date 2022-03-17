KYIV, Ukraine — Russian forces pressed their assault on Ukraine’s capital Tuesday as the leaders of three European nations — all members of NATO — traveled to the war-torn country in a unified show of support.
In Washington, the White House announced that President Joe Biden would attend an emergency session of NATO next week in Brussels as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pushed his call for urgent military aid in a speech to the Canadian Parliament, a message he is likely to repeat Wednesday to the U.S. Congress.
In Kyiv, overnight blasts hit a high-rise apartment building in the capital’s western Sviatoshynskyi district, leaving four people dead and 35 injured. Shock waves from the shelling damaged a subway station just 3 miles from Zelenskyy’s office, bringing the war’s destruction close to the city center.
In total, Zelenskyy said attacks hit four multistory buildings in Kyiv and killed dozens, although the number could not be independently verified. In the east, officials said there were more than 60 overnight strikes on Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, that hit the historical center.
The assaults came as the leaders of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia — members of the European Union as well as of NATO — were traveling to Kyiv by train for the first high-level visit by officials from either alliance since Russia invaded Feb. 24.
“The aim of the visit is to express the European Union’s unequivocal support for Ukraine and its freedom and independence,” said a tweet by Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala. EU officials said that the 27-nation group was “informed” of the visit but that it was not under the bloc’s formal auspices.
In a later tweet, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said the group arrived in Kyiv, a development confirmed by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. The photographs that Morawiecki posted on Twitter did not show Zelenskyy.
“It is here, in war-torn Kyiv, that history is being made,” he said. “It is here, that freedom fights against the world of tyranny. It is here that the future of us all hangs in the balance.”
Ukrainian representatives also began a second day of negotiations with Russia after cutting short discussions a day earlier for a “technical pause.” Three previous rounds of talks have produced little progress, although Zelenskyy described Monday’s session as “pretty good.”