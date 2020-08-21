European Union rejects Belarus election

The European Union held back from asking for fresh elections in Belarus as German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she tried and failed to get hold of President Alexander Lukashenko by phone.
Despite many of the EU's 27 leaders backing a new vote during a private conference call on Wednesday, the bloc managed only to call for "dialogue" between the two sides in the disputed election, and for a peaceful transition of power. It said that previously announced sanctions on people responsible for violence and vote-rigging would be introduced as soon as possible.
The EU is treading a fine line in trying to move more aggressively in assuring its geopolitical stability in the region without inciting a strong reaction from the Kremlin, which has warned the bloc not to interfere. The bloc wanted to make clear its disapproval without being seen to be forcing Belarus to choose between Europe and Russia, officials said.
"The elections were neither free nor fair and we cannot therefore recognize the results of these elections," Merkel told reporters after the talks. "President Lukashenko has denied every phone call, which I regret. You can only mediate when you're in contact with all sides."
Protesters have taken to the streets in Belarus, a former Soviet republic, since Lukashenko, authoritarian president for 26 years, claimed a landslide victory in the disputed poll 10 days ago. Riot police violently cracked down on demonstrators. Opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who has called for a second vote, fled to Lithuania, an EU member state.
European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen spoke with Tikhanovskaya after the video conference, a call where the head of the EU's executive arm was primarily in listening mode, according to a commission spokesperson.
Before the talks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov demanded that other countries refrain from meddling in Belarus' domestic affairs. EU officials with knowledge of the call said that the bloc was wary of being seen as an interfering foreign power and acknowledged that the Kremlin would have to play a role in any transition of power, something that leaders underscored during the discussions.