Europe's virus hot spots exit lockdown

Europe's most virus-stricken countries are preparing to further ease lockdown measures that helped trigger the biggest economic downturn since World War II, even as scientists warned against moving too quickly.
As death tolls stabilize in some countries such as Italy, new COVID-19 cases continue to rise steadily elsewhere, particularly in the U.K. Still, governments are under pressure to let shops, factories and services reopen as the European Commission predicts the virus will wipe out 7.7% of the economy this year.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson laid out the timetable last week as his government struggles to overcome criticism of his top adviser, Dominic Cummings, for flouting lockdown rules. It's also trying to provide hope for businesses and millions of laid-off and furloughed workers.
The U.K. will allow some schools, outdoor markets and car showrooms to open their doors on Monday under social-distancing guidelines, along with some competitive sports, including horse racing. From Monday more than 2 million people in England who face a higher risk from the virus and couldn't leave their homes during the lockdown will be allowed outside.
Italians at odds
Italy, with the world's third-highest death toll, is also moving with caution after protests supporting the lifting of restrictions erupted in Rome and Milan over the weekend.
Data on the spread of the virus is improving and the country can go ahead with opening its borders and lifting a ban on inter-regional travel within the nation on June 3, Health Minister Roberto Speranza told newswire Ansa.
Still, Rome and regional governments have been at loggerheads over Lombardy, Italy's richest, most populous region located around Milan. The epicenter of one of Europe's worst virus outbreaks, Lombardy still has the highest ratio of new cases per capita.
The governors of the Campania region, which includes Naples, and of the island of Sardinia, threatened to close their borders to people coming from areas with high contagion levels. More than 33,000 people have died of COVID-19 in Italy since the start of the pandemic.
Meanwhile, far-right groups on May 30 organized a "March on Rome," echoing the name of a rally that led to dictator Benito Mussolini's rise to power in the 1920s. After marchers tried to upend an armored police car, officers dispersed the crowd with pepper spray. In Milan, a separate group of demonstrators calling themselves "orange vests" demanded an end to the lockdown, chanting "the virus doesn't exist."
Easing restrictions
Elsewhere, Europe's biggest economy, Germany, is only beginning to ease restrictions but is planning on holding the world's largest book fair in October under a strict hygienic regime.
Greece will allow visitors from more nations to visit the country from June 15, the Foreign Ministry said Saturday. In the Netherlands, where the number of reported new cases has slowed to levels last seen in March, bars and restaurants can reopen Monday under social-distancing guidelines.
Switzerland, which slowed its COVID-19 infection rate while avoiding the strict clampdowns in neighboring Italy and France, decided that sex workers can soon get back to business on June 6 along with cinemas, nightclubs and public pools.