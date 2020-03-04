JERUSALEM – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vaulted ahead of his main challenger in national elections Monday, according to exit polls, with the strong showing by his Likud party bringing him to the brink of a parliamentary majority.
But the poll results put Netanyahu's right-wing bloc two seats shy of achieving that governing majority in the 120-seat parliament, or Knesset, and breaking a year-long impasse in Israeli politics.
Official results being tabulated overnight could hand his coalition an outright victory — or leave it even further out of reach.
With Israelis voting in national elections for the third time in less than year, the unexpectedly strong performance was a victory for Netanyahu, who had failed to wrest a governing majority in the last two votes and was indicted in November on charges of bribery, fraud and abuse of trust. His corruption trial is scheduled to start later this month.
"A huge victory for Israel," Netanyahu tweeted after the initial exit poll results were released.
The exit poll results came as a jarring disappointment to Netanyahu's main rival, Benny Gantz, a ramrod–straight former military chief, who presented himself as the ethical antithesis of Netanyahu. While Gantz's performance as a political newcomer produced solid results in the first two elections, he seems to have fallen short Monday.
Gantz was defiant early Tuesday, telling supporters that he would fight on.
"I'm not afraid of a long journey," Gantz said. "I'm not afraid at all."