At least 15 people have died and others are missing after severe flooding in Greece, Turkey and Bulgaria destroyed buildings and bridges, turned major roadways into rivers of mud, submerged villages and prompted more than 800 rescues. In central Greece, nearly 30 inches of rain fell in one day, the country's highest daily rainfall total on record and more than double the typical annual rainfall.
The flooding is related to a weather pattern that has produced extreme rainfall and heat elsewhere in Europe this week, and follows a spate of deadly summer wildfires in Greece that left the terrain more susceptible to flooding. Scientists say climate change is increasing the risk of excessive rainfall, extreme heat and wildfires.
The Associated Press reported at least 15 deaths and seven people missing in Greece, Turkey and Bulgaria as of Thursday morning:
Seven deaths were reported in Turkey; five people died in a flash flood at a campsite in northwestern Turkey, and two died in Istanbul amid raging floodwaters.
Four deaths were reported in Greece near the port city of Volos and in Karditsa, to the west. Other people were reported missing.
Four deaths were reported in Bulgaria.
Videos posted on social media showed people being rescued from raging waters and restaurant tables being swept away in Athens; staircases turned into waterfalls near the Acropolis; and houses with water up to their roofs and a house collapsing in Karditsa. Rescue operations were complicated by strong torrents, debris and lightning.
Flooding in Greece was focused on its southern and eastern regions, including near Athens, Volos and Karditsa. In the Greek village of Zagora on the Pelion Peninsula, 29.7 inches of rain feel less than 21 hours on Tuesday, while 13 inches of rain fell in Karditsa in 19 hours on Wednesday, according to the website Floodlist, prompting more than 4,000 calls for assistance. Floodwaters reached higher than six feet, the AP reported, as some areas received more than twice their average annual rainfall in 12 hours.
The Copernicus Emergency Management Service of the European Union tweeted that 45,448 acres (18,392 hectares) had been flooded in Greece.
In Turkey, as much as 5 inches of rain fell in an hour in Istanbul, inundating buildings and submerging vehicles. Flooding in Bulgaria occurred on its southeastern Black Sea coast, including in the resort town of Tsarevo, where several bridges were reportedly destroyed.
The flooding had spread Thursday to Rovies, a village on the Greek island of Evia, but was expected to ease Thursday night as the storm drifts away to the south.
Earlier in the week, forecasters had predicted rain totals of at least 20 to 30 inches in parts of Greece from what national meteorological services in southeastern Europe were calling Storm Daniel. The storm and its heavy rain are related to a type of stalled weather system, called a "blocking pattern," that human-caused climate change could make more common, according to some research. The same weather pattern also sparked severe flooding in Spain last weekend and is responsible for record heat in western Europe this week.
At the center of the blocking pattern is a high-pressure heat dome that sent temperatures as high as 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) in France, where at least 200 monthly temperature records were broken, and to 86 F (30 C) in Britain. Low pressure that formed to the west of the heat dome triggered the flooding in Spain, shutting down transportation and reportedly killing at least three people, while an area of low pressure to the east of the heat dome helped tap moisture from unusually warm waters in the Mediterranean Sea to fuel the flooding in Greece.
The flooding in southeastern Europe follows a spate of deadly summer wildfires in Greece, including one that killed 20 people and burned more than 200,000 acres, making it the European Union's largest fire on record. Areas burned by wildfires are at an increased risk for flooding and mudslides because there are fewer trees and other plants to absorb rainfall.