MEXICO CITY — The star witness in Mexico's biggest corruption scandal in years has alleged that former President Enrique Peña Nieto benefited from millions of dollars in corporate bribes that were funneled into his campaign and also used for payoffs to lawmakers to support his reforms, officials said Tuesday.
Emilio Lozoya, a former top official in Peña Nieto's 2012 campaign, made the accusations in an appearance Tuesday before Mexican prosecutors, according to Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero. Lozoya said he handled the bribes from the Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht on the orders of Peña Nieto and one of his top aides, Luis Videgaray, the attorney general said in a video distributed on social media.
The allegations are the most serious yet against Peña Nieto, who has maintained that his campaign did not receive illegal donations. While Mexican politics has long been permeated by corruption, no president or former leader in modern times has been charged with a criminal offense.
"I think this is one of the most important events of the last few years," said Jesús Silva-Herzog Márquez, a political scientist at Tecnológico y de Monterrey. "There is no precedent of a senior former public official directly implicating an ex-president, and making a formal accusation against him."
Lozoya, 45, who served as head of the state-owned oil giant Pemex from 2012 to 2016, was arrested in February in Spain on Mexican corruption charges. He was extradited last month and is reportedly cooperating with authorities, who have granted him house arrest.